Pulaski County Judge District 6.2 Division 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three candidates are running for the judge seat in District 6.2 Division 15: Amy Dunn Johnson, Gary Rogers, and Jay Shue.

Johnson thinks that the court can make things easier for people if there was more access to information. She said, “There’s not a lot of good, reliable Arkansas specific information available for people who have legal problems so they can get on Google and say ‘oh here’s the form I need’ or ‘here’s the process that I need to follow’ it’s just not there.”

Rogers said that educating children on the court would be something he would like to introduce saying, “What I’d like to see done, partner with schools, bring children in and let them sit in the courtroom with you, let them ask questions on how the systems works, how your court is operated.”

When asked what kind of change that he would like to bring Shue mentioned access to justice and said, “I’ve been involved with some access to justice issues. I was on a commission a couple of years ago where I served on a board to where more indigent people could get their cases heard with limited access to attorneys I’ve seem some success in that process. I’d been interested in looking into more areas like that.”

Full interviews of each candidate are below:

Amy Dunn Johnson

Gary Rogers

Jay Shue