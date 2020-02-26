Pulaski County Judge District 6.1 Division 8

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two candidates are on the ballot for Pulaski County Judge in Circuit 6.1 Division 8: Tjuana Byrd and Suzanne Lumpkin.

Both acknowledge that the juvenile court is a different world than from adult courts. Lumpkin says, “Its statutorily separate, the juvenile code is in and of itself different.”

When asked about the indifference for judicial races Byrd said, “When we had the mayoral race a couple of years ago, there was a runoff, but there was also a judicial runoff on that ballot. There were 22,000 under votes. Get your ballot, look at it, see what’s on there. Try to see what you can find out about the folks you get to vote for so that we don’t have 22,000 under votes in the judge races.”

Full interviews of both candidates are below:

Suzanne Lumpkin

Tjuana Byrd