LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas governor and presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson is planning a campaign trip to New Hampshire on May 10.

The New Hampshire trip is the candidate’s second out-of-state venture since announcing his intention to run for president on April 26 in Bentonville. The former Arkansas governor has already traveled to Iowa for two days shortly after his candidacy announcement.

New Hampshire and Iowa are typical early trips for presidential candidates hoping for success in the primaries. Both states hold comparatively early primaries, which Hutchinson seemed to acknowledge, saying New Hampshire played “a critical role in our presidential election process.”

Hutchinson was a term-limited two-term governor of Arkansas, ending his term in 2023. Prior to that, he had served as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, a U.S. representative, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Undersecretary of Homeland Security for Border Protection.

Information about the Hutchinson campaign may be found on Asa2024.com.