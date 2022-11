FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An annual look into the opinions of Arkansans shows that pocketbook concerns are top of mind around the Natural State while support for a ballot issue allowing adult recreational marijuana use going up in smoke.

The 24th annual Arkansas Poll was released on Thursday and it found voters continue to be concerned about the economy the most as the midterm general election approaches.

According to a release from the University of Arkansas, the 2022 poll also addressed approval ratings for public figures, as well as positions on current issues, such as ballot issues for this election cycle, gun control, and climate change.

Several questions related to abortion were also included. Additional questions addressed political party affiliation and ideology, life in Arkansas, and opinions about female politicians.

The poll indicates that two of the top concerns of Arkansas voters were unchanged from the previous year (economy, politics), but the acuity of concern increased for both issues.

Concerns about the economy jumped 17 points – from 22% in 2021 to 39% in 2022. The number of people concerned about politics/politicians nearly doubled as well, jumping from 10% in 2021 to 19% this year.

The poll also showed a big shift in support for Ballot Issue 4, the proposal that would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults in Arkansas.

Polling in September showed the measure likely to pass in the November general election, though that support seemed to tighten in more recent polls.

A clear majority of respondents to the Arkansas Poll, 59%, opposed the issue, compared to 41% of those polled supporting it.

Two of the other ballot issues were also asked about in the poll, with both seeing nearly 50-50 support in Arkansas. Issue 1, which would allow the state General Assembly to call itself into a special session, saw 51% in support, while Issue 2, which would change the threshold for passing a constitutional amendment, saw 51% opposed.

Ballot Issue 3, which would create the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment,” was not asked about by pollsters.

The Arkansas Poll also saw a five-point increase from last year in the number of respondents who felt the state was going in the wrong direction and a 19-point increase in the number of people who felt they were doing worse financially compared to last year.

Other notable one-year shifts related to questions about abortion can be found below:

Do you favor laws that would make it more difficult for a woman to get an abortion, favor laws that would make it easier to get an abortion, or should no change be made to existing law?

More Difficult: 29% (down 9 points from 2021)

Easier: 33% (up 15 points)

Same: 28% (down 1 point)

Do you think abortions should be legal/illegal under any circumstances, or legal only under certain circumstance?

Illegal: 14% (down 12 points from 2021)

Depends: 58% (up 7 points)

Legal: 21% (up 5 points)

Don’t know: 7% (no change)

Additionally, 74% indicated they think abortion should be legal when the pregnancy is no longer viable or will not develop into a live birth. When asked if there was a chance of a serious defect in the baby, 54% indicated they thought abortion should be legal. 78% indicated they thought abortion should be legal when the mother’s life was endangered and 71% thought it should be legal when her health was in danger. Lastly, 70% said they thought it should not be illegal to drive to another state to get an abortion.

“Economic and political uncertainty are crowding out other concerns this year,” said Janine Parry, director of the Arkansas Poll and professor of political science at the University of Arkansas. “While that’s somewhat in keeping with reality, those big jumps highlight how national events distort local perceptions. Here in Arkansas — which is what the question asks about — most signs point to economic growth and political stability. But in our hyper-nationalized environment, that gets overlooked.”

The poll was conducted through 801 telephone interviews with randomly selected adult Arkansans between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.

To view the full 2022 Arkansas Poll summary report, protocols and historic outcomes, head to Fulbright.UArk.edu.