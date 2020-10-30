Pancakes & Politics: St. Sen. Joyce Elliott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Just days before Election Day, State Senator Joyce Elliott (D) made pancakes while speaking virtually with KARK 4’s Susanne Brunner about why she is running to represent Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District.
She is running against incumbent Rep. French Hill.
You can watch the full interview and learn St. Sen. Elliott’s pancake recipe.
LATEST POSTS:
- Oklahoma mother gives birth to 8-pound baby at home during ice storm
- Walmart puts guns, ammunition back on display at US stores
- Daylight saving: Here’s when you need to set your clocks back
- Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam
- Second study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug reports setback