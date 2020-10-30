Pancakes & Politics: St. Sen. Joyce Elliott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Just days before Election Day, State Senator Joyce Elliott (D) made pancakes while speaking virtually with KARK 4’s Susanne Brunner about why she is running to represent Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District.

She is running against incumbent Rep. French Hill.

You can watch the full interview and learn St. Sen. Elliott’s pancake recipe.

