Pancakes & Politics: Congressman French Hill

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Congressman French Hill joined KARK 4 Today for Pancakes and Politics to discuss why he believes voters should send him back to Washington and his plans for helping Arkansas respond to the coronavirus.

Hill is being challenged for the 2nd District US House race by State Senator Joyce Elliott.

In addition to discussing the race, Hill shared his pancake and breakfast meat preferences as well as the requests he got from his kids when he was manning the griddle.

