Opening of several polling sites in Jefferson County delayed due to difficulties with new equipment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.- The Secretary of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners said Tuesday morning several polling sites in the county are not yet open due to difficulties poll workers encountered using the new equipment.

According to Stuart Soffer, Secretary of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, some poll workers are having difficulties although they received intensive training.

Soffer said a contingency plan involving seven responders, office staff and an ES&S troubleshooter has been implemented.

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners is asking voters to delay voting until later Tuesday when everything should be running smoothly.

LATEST POSTS: