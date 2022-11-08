LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After months of campaigns, debates and advertising, the day has come for Arkansas voters to decide on new leaders and potential changes to state law.

QUICK DETAILS ON ELECTION DAY IN ARKANSAS

Here are a few quick notes about Election Day processes in the Natural State

The polls open at 7:30 a.m. across Arkansas. The polls close at 7:30 p.m. If you are in line at this time, you will be allowed to vote.

The last day to vote early in Arkansas was November 7. According to the Secretary of State’s office, there were 496,489 ballots cast in early voting.

The Secretary of State’s office has an online search tool to help voters find their polling location.

to help voters find their polling location. Voting in Arkansas requires photo ID. Accepted forms include a driver’s license, photo ID card, a passport, a concealed handgun carry license, and more.

Among the most hotly contested races for the November general election are the contests to decide the next governor and mayor in Little Rock, as well as the vote on legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana.

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR RACE

Polls show that the November general election could likely see big wins for Republicans running for state offices, including governor.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee and former White House press secretary, has led most polls since the move into the general election race. Democrat Chris Jones has seen steady support hovering around the 40% mark, while Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. has struggled to get out of low single-digits in polling.

A win by Huckabee Sanders would maintain GOP control of the governor’s office, with polls indicating that two of the state’s other top executives, Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Republican Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, will be swapping offices after the election.

Rutledge faces Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert in the lieutenant governor race, with the AG seeing solid support in early polls. Griffin is going against Democrat Jesse Gibson for the attorney general spot, with Griffin holding a 26% lead in polling from late October.

ARKANSAS RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA USE – ISSUE 4

Arkansans will vote on four statewide ballot measures Tuesday, with the most debated being Issue 4. The proposal would legalize recreational marijuana use in the state and set guidelines for its growing and sale.

While polling in September saw stronger support for the effort, the polling tightened in October before the annual Arkansas Poll’s release late last week showed the ballot issue saw more respondents again than for the ballot issue.

While the other three ballot issues have not had the same attention from the voting public, they could be just as impactful. Issue 1, if passed, would let the Arkansas General Assembly call itself to a special session, a power currently only held by the governor’s office. Issue 2 would push the threshold for passing future ballot measures in the state to 60%, up from the current simple majority. Issue 3 would codify protections for “religious liberties” into the state constitution.

LITTLE ROCK MAYORAL RACE

On a local level, the race to run the capital city has heated up with incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. facing a major challenge from businessman Steve Landers. Greg Henderson and Glen Schwarz are also running in the non-partisan race, though much of the focus has been Scott and Landers.

Scott, first elected in a 2018 runoff, led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic but has also seen record-breaking levels of some violent crime during his tenure. He has also seen challenges in leadership with the Little Rock Police Department and the failure to launch an event this year called LITFest.

Landers, a former auto dealership owner, has pushed safety as a driving point of his campaign. His effort has also seen challenges, though, including reports of Landers leaving a loaded gun in a restaurant bathroom and allegations that a campaign poll worker showed a gun during an argument at an early voting site.

Polls in Arkansas remain open until 7:30 p.m. CST.