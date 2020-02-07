NBC News/Marist poll: Sanders, Buttigieg continue to lead in New Hampshire

This combination of Jan. 26, 2020, photos shows at left, Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Jan. 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa; and at right Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Sioux City, Iowa. After a daylong delay, partial results from Iowa’s Democratic caucuses showed Buttigieg and Sanders ahead of the pack. (AP Photo)

Just days away from the first-in-the-nation primary, Sanders holds a narrow lead but Buttigieg has seen enthusiasm for his candidacy rise.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NBC news) — Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg remain atop the Democratic field in New Hampshire just four days before the state’s primary and after the messy results that have marred the Iowa caucuses, a new NBC News/Marist poll finds.

Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, gets support from 25 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State, while Buttigieg gets support from 21 percent.

The separation between the two candidates — within the poll’s margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.7 percentage points — is essentially unchanged from January’s NBC/Marist poll, when Sanders was at 22 percent and Buttigieg was at 17 percent.

