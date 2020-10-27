Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 9

JEFF WOOD

Jeff Wood

Jeff is a seventh generation Arkansan, a graduate of public school, and a double graduate of the University of Arkansas (where he was the Razorback mascot while in college!). A lawyer with his own private practice, Jeff has been volunteering his time for the Little Rock School District every month for the last four years, serving as chairman of the district’s Community Advisory Board. He and his wife, Jennifer, love living life in West Little Rock and they have three kids in LRSD schools – one at Pinnacle View Middle School and two at Roberts Elementary.

KIENG B. VANG-DINGS

Dr. Kieng “Bao” Vang-Dings

Dr. Kieng “Bao” Vang-Dings is a scientist, educator, wife, and mother of two children in the Little Rock School District.

She knows firsthand the value of a great public school education,

having come to this country as a child and an English as Second Language Learner. In her career as a research scientist, she has authored papers in science education and helped design and implement science curriculum for both K-12 and post-secondary levels. Along with her disciplined approach to data analysis, critical thinking acumen, and problem-solving skills, “Bao” brings great curiosity, generosity of spirit, and empathy, to her professional collaborations.



LRSD School Board is the first public office she has sought and the only public office she ever

intends to seek.