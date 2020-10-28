Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 7

RYAN D. DAVIS

Ryan Davis

Ryan D. Davis is the director of UA Little Rock Children International, an international nonprofit organization that works toward significant and transformational change in the lives of

children, youth and families. UA Little Rock Children International serves more than 2,200

children and youth in Central Arkansas.

Ryan Davis is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas where he serves on the boards of various justice and community based organizations including – Arkansas Public Policy Panel, Arkansas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Decarcerate Arkansas, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (chair), Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families(vice-chair). He is the treasurer for the Arkansas Freedom Fund, and a candidate for Little Rock School District Board of Directors, Zone 7. Ryan Davis’ writings have appeared in Crisis Magazine, Black Books Bulletin, Arkansas Times, Sphinx, Stand News, The Chicago Defender and Black Issues Book Review. He is the co-author of Conversations in Color.

Davis is an advocate for children, who represent the only future we have. He subscribes to the Kikuyu proverb “Work with the clay while it is still wet.” Ryan D. Davis is an ordained elder in

the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, and the Associate Pastor at Bullock Temple C.M.E. Church. He is the grateful husband of Kimberly King Davis and father of Delaney, Sarah and Ella

Davis.

Editorial note: A video was not submitted by this candidate.

NORMA J. JOHNSON

Norma Johnson

Hello everyone I am Norma J Johnson running for LRSD Zone 7 I am running for Zone 7 because I have more than a conversation to offer, I am willing to give my time, efforts, and ideas to help enhance or compliment LRSD and to help move LRSD forward in becoming the place where a World Class Education can be achieve. To make sure all students are reading above level and teachers/staff have the resources available to make that happen. I do understand this will take a team effort and I am a team player. We also have to be aware that each Zone will have different needs, so we will not look the same across the board; this also applies to our student’s success.

I am a graduate of Little Rock Central High. I have children that also graduated from Little Rock School District.. I also have host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews that are presently enrolled in the Little Rock School District. I served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991 in which, I was honorably discharged. . I retired from At@T in 1994. I am presently employed with ARDOT. I have AA. in General Studies (UALR), Masters in Adult Education (UALR), BA. in Health Science (UALR) and a BA. in Finance from Northeastern State University Tahlequah in Oklahoma I am also a Notary and a Certified Nurse’s assistant.



PROFESSIONAL/LIFETIME VOLUNTEER

ARKANSAS HOSPICE VOLUNTEER

VETERAN VOLUNTEER

MINISTERING OUT OF THE BOX

TOY’S FOR TOT’S COORDINATOR

VIPS READING PROGRAM

ARKANSAS SCHOLARS

COMPUTERS FOR KIDS ADVOCATE/FREE BOOK GIVEAWAY

ADULT EDCUATION ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER

LITTLE ROCK SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER FOR ZONE 1 (renamed Zone 7)

MEMBER OF NEIGHBORHOODS USA (NUSA)

BOY SCOUT MOM, PTSA MEMBER, PAST AAU PARENT PRESIDENT

SERVED AS SECRETARY FOR CENTRAL HIGH NEIGHBORHOOD INC

CHURCH USHER AND NURSES GUILD

APPOINTED COMMISSIONER WITH CHILDREN YOUTH AND FAMILIES

APPOINTED COMMISSIONER WITH ARKANSAS CANCER REGISTRY

APPOINTED COMMISIONER WITH MACARTHUR PARK MILITARY MUSEUM

PAST SPECIAL TEAMS COACH LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTER (AGES 6-12)

LRSD SCHOOL VOLUNTEER

DUNBAR MIDDLE BOOSTER CLUB MOM

Norma Jean Johnson was the Zone 1 Representative and Vice President of the Little Rock School District School Board in Arkansas. Johnson was originally elected on September 20, 2011. She became Vice President of the board in October 2013. She ran for re-election in a general election on September 16, 2014, where she was defeated .

Editorial note: A video was not submitted by this candidate.