LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is set to announce his intentions on seeking a second term Tuesday morning.

Officials with the mayor’s office said that the Scott will release a video announcement at 9 a.m., which can be viewed on his official YouTube and Facebook account.

City officials said Scott is also set to hold a press conference at 1001 Wright Ave., in the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood District in Ward 1 at 10 a.m.

