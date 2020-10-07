Man helps over 100 Marshallese Arkansans register to vote

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — More and more people from the Marshallese community are going to have their voices heard in the 2020 election.

For the last month, Albious Latior said he’s been going door-to-door to help Marshallese-Americans register to vote.

So far, he said he’s gotten more than 100 registered here in Northwest Arkansas.

“If we register them and more of us, people will now start to listen to our concern and know what we are here,” he said.

He said people in the Marshallese community only qualify to vote in the U.S. if they were born here.

Monday was the last day to register to vote in Arkansas.

LATEST POSTS: