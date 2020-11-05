Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage Month
KARK 4 Today
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Little Rock police investigating homicide, possible suspect dies in car accident
Sherwood Trail of Lights set to open early
Troup Co. man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping his mom
UAMS to Provide COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing at Philander Smith College in Little Rock on November 10
Storm Team
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
Weather Fix
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Capitol View
Digital Originals
Community
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Watch: Joe Biden speaks in Delaware
Your Local Election HQ
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 03:15 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 03:31 PM CST
Watch in the video above to watch as Joe Biden spoke to the public in Delaware.
Don't Miss
Weather Fix with Hayden Nix
EPA Releases list of disinfectants to fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Questions & answers
Sock it 4ward
Anchors Away
Contests
Keep On Amazing
Missing Persons
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
The latest on the presidential race: Biden leads electoral, popular vote
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Record high 1,500+ new cases, 11 deaths according to ADH
Gallery
A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas overpays $3M in unemployment benefits during COVID-19
When will Georgia be called for Trump or Biden?
Video
Troup Co. man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping his mom
Trending Stories
The latest on the presidential race: Biden leads electoral, popular vote
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Record high 1,500+ new cases, 11 deaths according to ADH
Gallery
A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas overpays $3M in unemployment benefits during COVID-19
When will Georgia be called for Trump or Biden?
Video
Troup Co. man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping his mom