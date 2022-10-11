

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The race for Little Rock Mayor is heating up less than a month before Election Day and reaction is pouring in from Monday night’s debate.

Of the four candidates, the two front runners are incumbent Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Steve Landers.

Scott issued a statement Tuesday saying he dominated Monday night’s debate.

“It’s very simple. Do you want to backward or forward,” he said during the debate.

Landers read most of his responses from paper scripts, something he admits on Tuesday, was not the best strategy.

“I’m just going to start being me and I promise you that I will be that mayor that gets the job done for our city,” Landers said.

Of the topics, LITFest, crime and jobs were top of mind.

“8,000 new jobs here in the City of Little Rock,” Scott said Monday night.

Landers challenged that number during the debate.

“So instead of 8,000 announced jobs, we want to bring jobs. I’ve employed more people than everybody together on this stage,” Landers replied.

Statistics from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reveal 92,734 jobs when Scott took office in January 2019. Preliminary workforce numbers, as of August 2022, show 68 fewer jobs though.

The mayor’s re-election campaign said Tuesday that it stands by the jobs numbers that the city and the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce have actively worked to bring to Little Rock.

Landers took a jab at the mayor’s protection detail Monday night.

“I’ve had two death threats since I’ve run for this deal, have had two death threats. You have not had a credible threat at all,” Landers said Monday.

Landers said Tuesday that the death threats were made against him and a campaign staffer. Police reports were not immediately available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor publicly responded to Landers’ claim regarding no credible threats.

“I did not ask for a security detail. It’s widely reported why we got it. So, if you want to challenge that, go right ahead,” Scott fired back.

In early 2019, interim chief Wayne Bewley recommended the police detail. Scott later said that’s when he learned of ‘serious safety concerns.’

“Everything has a mystery deal on it,” Landers claimed.

Landers took a shot at canceled LITFest and transparency concerns at City Hall, but the mayor didn’t hold back in responding.

“If you know me, you know anyone around our team the word corruption is not even in our definition book. So, that’s number one,” Scott said. “Secondly, we don’t need to get started on shame contracts tonight.”

Scott admitted to mistakes being made during the planning process of LITFest.

“If you give me another opportunity, I will learn from those lessons and ensure we bring it back and ensure everybody loves this city and make sure everybody loves this festival,” Scott said.

Both candidates promised to create an open-check book system in the city.

The mayor claimed there are more officers today than the previous four years, however, LRPD said in August 2019 there was one vacancy. The department said Tuesday there are 77 vacancies.

Scott’s re-election campaign said the mayor was not available for an on-camera interview Tuesday.

“Mayor Scott is focusing on the people’s work and encourages Little Rock voters to watch the debate that is available at CALS YouTube channel,” a campaign spokeswoman said.

Greg Henderson is also a candidate for mayor and issued the following statement Tuesday:

“Little Rock residents have shown a strong interest in this race and it shows that there are a number of people who want to see a change in the city. I believe I can bring about positive change and continue to advance our city forward while doing so with a greater degree of transparency and accountability that we need from our leaders. The response to that message both last night and throughout the campaign has been well received and people are responding in a big way.”