Little Rock lawyer Chris Bequette announces run for 2022 Arkansas Lt. Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock attorney and former Razorback football player Chris Bequette became the latest Republican to announce a run for the Lieutenant Governor’s office in 2022.

Bequette attended the University of Arkansas where he played football and attended law school, graduating in 1989. He worked as an attorney in Little Rock for a few years before entering the financial services industry.

Bequette said that he will “launch a movement to put Arkansas on the path to true liberty, safety and prosperity.” On his campaign website, the issues he will focus on includes cutting wasteful spending, cracking down on crime and reforming the public education system.

In a press release, Bequette expressed that he is confident that Arkansans will resonate with his campaign.

“As your next Lieutenant Governor, I will work daily to be the chief accountability officer of our State and ensure that we govern as 100% Republicans, at long last unleashing Liberty, Safety and Prosperity in Arkansas. Accountability starts with elected officials.”

Bequette will face a crowded field in the Republican primary. with current Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, state Sen. Jason Rapert, former state GOP head Doyle Webb and Washington County judge Joseph Wood having already announced their candidacies.