LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas voters are counting down to the midterm elections, and with just about a week left the candidates for governor are pushing to get those final votes.

The latest poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College shows Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders leading with 51% of respondents in favor of her over 41% for Democrat Chris Jones and 3% for Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington.

The remaining 5% of those polled were still undecided.

Harrington stopped by KARK 4 News Monday to discuss his top priorities for the state, should he be elected.

The Libertarian candidate said he wants to work on bettering the DHS-to-foster care system and bettering education for kids in the state. He also said he’s hoping voters will take a step back and choose a governor based on policies, not political lines.

“I chose to walk this hard path, and I hope that the people will see someone choosing to walk that hard path and doing the best that he can with the resources to get the message out, this message of liberty to the people and to help us get away from authoritarianism,” Harrington told KARK 4 News.

KARK 4 News also reached out to Harrington’s opponents in the race to be the next governor.

Jones discussed a focus on education during his sit-down with KARK 4 News.

Huckabee Sanders has declined the request by KARK 4 News for an interview.