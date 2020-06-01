Joyce Elliott releases first campaign ad of 2020 race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Today, State Senator Joyce Elliott released the first major video in her campaign for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District. The video can be found here.

“I Will Fight for You” tells Joyce’s life story of growing up in Willisville (population 152), living through school integration, teaching in public schools for decades, and making progressive change from within the system as a state legislator.

Invoking Dr. King, Senator Elliott says her life’s work has been about reconciling the “Two Americas”—a tension that’s especially resonant right now.

Senator Elliott stated, “I’ve lived a life unlike that of a lot of other politicians. Growing up in rural Arkansas, enduring the slings and arrows of those opposed to my high school being integrated, bending the political system toward change from within—these experiences are crucial to who I am. They shape every decision I have made and will make in elected office.

“My campaign is about connecting the political to the personal, showing the kitchen-table consequences of decisions made by our representatives in the capitol. Arkansans need to know they can elect a representative who’s walked a mile in their shoes and will advocate for them in the policymaking process.”

The ad will be promoted nationally on digital. It is the first in a sequence of campaign advertisements across mediums showing why Joyce is the best candidate to represent the people of Central Arkansas.