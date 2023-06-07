LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – U.S. Senator John Boozman introduced a new bill that will help support drone technology for infrastructure inspections in the Arkansas.

Boozman along with Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced the bipartisan bill intended to increase the safety of bridges, railways and other infrastructures. The bill would authorize $100 million in grants to fund the use of American-made drones in infrastructure inspections, maintenance or construction projects.

“There’s no reason not to utilize drone technology that’s produced right here in America to more efficiently and effectively assess the safety of our bridges, railways and other infrastructure,” Boozman said.

This bill comes a year after drone footage showed a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Arkansas to Tennessee. Following the reveal, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that crews have used drones in every district in the state.

Michael Robbins, Chief Advocacy Officer at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, said that the bill will also provide training for the workforce to conduct the critical inspections.

“This bill accomplishes both goals by providing states with grants to funding to acquire and utilize secure drones for infrastructure inspection and to train the workforce to conduct these critical missions,” Robbins said.

The legislation would also invest in training upcoming workers for new drone technology jobs.