Jefferson County Clerk encourages voting by absentee ballot for March 31 runoff election

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) – As a preventative measure to avoid COVID-19 exposure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas Department of Health and State Board of Election Commissioners recommend voting by absentee ballot in the March 31 Democratic general primary election (runoff) for JP District 13 and Pine Bluff Ward 2, position 1 city council.

Steps for Absentee Voting:

Request an absentee ballot application from the Clerk’s office or download and print a ballot from jeffersoncountyar.gov. Go to officials/County Clerk website/over registration information or https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/uploads/elections/Absentee_Ballot_Application.pdf

Although the courthouse is closed to the public, the County Clerk’s Office will be open during regular business hours Wednesday the 18th through Tuesday 24th to provide and accept absentee ballot applications. Call (870) 541-5322 if you cannot get in to the courthouse.

Complete and return the ballot application to the County Clerk’s Office in person, by fax to 870-541-5324, or by email to staggart.jcclerk@yahoo.com no later than March 24; or by mail to P.O. Box 6317, Pine Bluff AR 71611-6317 postmarked no later than March 24, 2020.

Upon receipt of your absentee ballot and voter statement, ensure you accurately complete the voter statement. In the event you cannot provide a copy of acceptable photo ID, ensure you sign the highlighted OPTIONAL VERIFICATION OF IDENTITY statement at the bottom.

The voter shall return their voted absentee ballot in person no later than 5 pm on Monday, March 30. If a voted ballot is returned by mail, designated bearer, authorized agent or nursing home administrator, it must be received in the County Clerk’s Office by 5 pm on March 31.

Early voting will be conducted at the courthouse beginning Tuesday, March 24th through Monday, March 30th from 8:30 am to 5 pm with no voting on Saturday or Sunday. The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office has implemented health screen strategies for the safety of Jefferson County voters. Notices will be posted from the entrance throughout the designated areas leading to the voting machines. Each voter is required to remain at least six (6) feet from the voter in front of them. Bringing children is discouraged. Voting machine screens will be disinfected after each voter casts their vote