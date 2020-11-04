Issue 3 fails: Voters deny change to way amendments can be proposed and voted on

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas Issue 3 has failed.

Issue 3 would have changed the way amendments can be proposed and voted on.

A lot of the proposed changes centered around citizen-initiated amendments.

If it had passed, petitioners would have to gather signatures from at least 45 counties. In those counties, petitioners would have to get at least five percent of the previous gubernatorial vote for it to count.

It would have also changed the due date, giving groups less time to collect signatures.



