Issue 1 Passes: Voters approve a continuance of 0.5% sales tax for transportation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas voters pass Issue 1.

This means a 0.5% sales tax dedicated to state and local highways, roads and bridges will be permanent.

If the measure had failed, the tax would have expired in 2023.

The tax will not change what it will fund, which is maintenance, repair and improvement to the state’s highways.

Thirty percent of the tax revenue is also given to cities and counties for their local projects and maintenance.

This is a developing story.

