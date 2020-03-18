Important Election Update: Early voting for general primary runoff election begins Tuesday, March 24th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston wants to remind voters that Early Voting for the Tuesday, March 31st General Primary Runoff Election begins next Tuesday, March 24th.

Early voting will be available during your county clerk’s normal business hours, March 24-March 30. Polls will be closed Saturday, March 28th and Sunday, March 29th.

The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners has provided guidance to local election officials in Arkansas to explore all available options to make the March 31st General Primary Runoff Election as safe and accessible as possible. Due to the ongoing precautions being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board recommended notifying eligible voters of the option to vote by absentee ballot if they wish.

All Arkansans who are eligible to vote in a runoff election are eligible to cast an absentee ballot under Arkansas’s existing absentee voting law. To receive an absentee ballot, the eligible voter must submit an application to his or her local county clerk. Applications sent via mail, fax, or email must be received by the County Clerk no later than March 24th.

If you are unable to mail, fax, or email your absentee ballot application by March 24th, then you may request one in person or through a designated bearer from your county clerk so long as the request is made by close of business hours on March 30th.

Please note that a designated bearer may only request two absentee ballots per election. Absentee ballots received by the County Clerk by 7:30 pm on March 31st will be counted.

You may download an absentee ballot application from the Secretary of State website at: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/uploads/elections/Absentee_Ballot_Application.pdf.

Per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health, voters should continue to observe appropriate social distancing measures when going to vote, and maintain a six-foot distance from others, if possible. County officials and workers are receiving guidance on additional measures to ensure the safety of everyone.

To check your voter registration information and get information on your local polling location, contact your county clerk.