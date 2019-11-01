Howard Beaty announces run for State Representative, District 9

CROSSETT, Ark. (News Release) – Today (Friday), Howard Beaty, President and CEO of First State Bank in Crossett, announced his candidacy for State Representative in District 9, which includes portions of Drew and Ashley Counties. He plans to file in Little Rock on Monday.
Beaty is a member of First Baptist Church in Crossett and has spent more than 25 years of his banking career assisting small businesses, families, and individuals with their financial needs. He is actively involved in his community and has dedicated innumerous hours on economic development projects and community development and civic organizations. He is pro-life, pro-business, and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment.
In 2019, he was appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
Beaty issued the following statement:
“Lower taxes, job growth, family values—these are just a few of the critically important issues that matter to the people of southeast Arkansas. That’s why, now more than ever, District 9 deserves a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock who is not afraid to stand up to the left’s liberal agenda, and I will be that voice. Having worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years, I know the issues and concerns that face our small businesses and families here in southeast Arkansas, and as your state representative, I can promise you that I will fight for you every day.”Howard Beaty