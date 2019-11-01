Howard Beaty announces run for State Representative, District 9

CROSSETT, Ark. (News Release) – Today (Friday), Howard Beaty, President and CEO of First State Bank in Crossett, announced his candidacy for State Representative in District 9, which includes portions of Drew and Ashley Counties. He plans to file in Little Rock on Monday.

Beaty is a member of First Baptist Church in Crossett and has spent more than 25 years of his banking career assisting small businesses, families, and individuals with their financial needs. He is actively involved in his community and has dedicated innumerous hours on economic development projects and community development and civic organizations. He is pro-life, pro-business, and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment.

In 2019, he was appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Beaty issued the following statement: