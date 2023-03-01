LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The House Education Committee advanced Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education reform bill Wednesday, concluding a two-day process that included hours of public comment Tuesday.

Arkansas LEARNS includes a $50,000 minimum starting teacher salary provision, early childhood education programs and merit pay. It also includes the Education Freedom Account plan that would bring school choice to Arkansas.

Nearly 100 people spoke for or against the bill Tuesday, but lawmakers took just around an hour to pass it Wednesday.

It will go before the full House Thursday, and lawmakers on the Senate side will take it up again early next week. The governor could sign it as early as next Wednesday.