LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will present her promised Arkansas education omnibus bill on Wednesday.

Called “Arkansas LEARNS,” the plan is expected to address school choice, teacher pay and student literacy, points she stressed during her campaign and inauguration address. Arkansas LEARNS was also the name of the then-candidate for governor’s education platform.

The plan will be presented at the state capitol.

The governor’s announcement on Tuesday came hours before she is slated to give the Republican party response to Pres. Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. It also came the same day as a report from the group Forward Arkansas claimed there were deficiencies in learning in the state.

Forward Arkansas said K-12 students are unprepared for college and career opportunities and there was lagging student performance, which worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the current legislative session, Democrat lawmakers introduced the RAISE Act of 2023 to raise teacher pay and funding for Arkansas schools. At the time, Senate Majority Leader Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs) said he expected Sanders’ package to address teacher pay and other education reforms.