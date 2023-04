LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign legislation Thursday morning at the Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

In March, Sanders joined state park officials to sign a proclamation kicking off the Arkansas Parks Centennial.

Sanders has spent the week signing multiple legislations including the tax cut bill, Safer Stronger Arkansas Act and Social Media Safety Act.

The signing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.