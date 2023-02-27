LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed a new surgeon general for Arkansas Monday.

Dr. Kay Chandler, an OB-GYN, has practiced in Little Rock since 1997. Arkansas Family and AY magazines previously named her the best OB-GYN in the city.

Chandler received her B.A. from Hendrix College prior to graduating with an M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. She completed her residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

She currently serves on the board for the Pulaski County Medical Society and is on the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Medical Society. She is married to her husband of 30 years, Jeffrey K. Chandler DDS, who serves the Little Rock area at Chandler Family Dentistry.

Former Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe announced his resignation Feb. 25.