French Hill announces campaign leadership and staff for the 2020 election cycle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Congressman French Hill has announced his campaign leadership and staff.

The campaign leadership and staff include:

  • Judith Goodson – Campaign Chair
  • Warren Stephens – Finance Chair
  • Trent Minner – Campaign Manager
  • Amber Crawford – Political Director
  • Cathy Lanier – Finance Director
  • Jon Gilmore – General Consultant, Pollster, and Media Consultant, Gilmore Strategy Group
  • J.R. Davis – Communication and Media Consultant, Gilmore Strategy Group
  • RJ Caster – Digital Consultant
  • Jason McBride – Digital and Mail Consultant, Majority Strategies
  • Missy Rickels – Chief Administrative Manager

“I am proud to serve Arkansans in Congress, and I look forward to continuing to serve as a voice for Central Arkansas in Washington,” said Hill. 

