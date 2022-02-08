LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former State Representative Jay Martin has announced he will enter the Democratic primary in his bid to become the next governor of Arkansas.

Martin is the former State Representative for North Little Rock and Sherwood and has also served as Majority Leader for the 85th General Assembly. He currently serves as President and Attorney at Law at Wallace, Martin, Duke & Russell, where he has practiced law for twenty-five years.

In a release, Martin explained his values and vision for the people of Arkansas.

“I am pro-life, and I value all life from conception to death. I support the second amendment, the Constitution and all the enumerated rights in the Bill of Rights,” Martin said. “And although my beliefs put me at odds with some of my colleagues, I was able to form the first-ever bipartisan committee of Democrats and Republicans who worked on important legislation.”

Other Democrats who have announced their intentions are Chris Jones, Anthony Bland, James Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays. Sara Huckabee Sanders is the only Republican candidate, with Ricky Dale Harrington as the only Libertarian candidate announced.

The filing period for Arkansas’ May 24 primary election will begin February 22 and end March 1.