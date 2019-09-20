Former State Park Superintendent Steve Wilson announces run for State House

GREENBRIER, Ark. (News Release) – Democrat Steve Wilson is announcing his campaign for the position of State Representative, District 67.

Wilson is a retired law enforcement officer and State Park Superintendent with Arkansas State Parks. He recently completed 39 years of service at Woolly Hollow State Park in Greenbrier. Wilson and his wife of 41 years have lived in Faulkner County for over 40 years. They have three children and four grandchildren.

“I’ve spent my whole life serving my neighbors and community and my focus will be on listening to and representing the people in Faulkner County to the best of my ability,” said Steve Wilson. “I want to take the public service work ethic I learned with Arkansas State Parks to the State House.”

Wilson is a supporter of public school education and will do what he can to advance public education in the district. Wilson has always believed in being a public servant and that we need to give a hand up to the people that need it the most.

Wilson is a retired commissioned law enforcement officer who keeps up his commissioned status. He is a member of the Faulkner County Democratic Party. A board member for the Faulkner County Museum. A first responder and a wildland firefighter. And he referees pee wee basketball for the Greenbrier Parks and Recreation program.