LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One of the first Arkansas lawmakers has spoken out on the newest federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the indictment was announced former governor and candidate for presidential Republican nomination Asa Hutchinson called for accountability.

“This is another sad day for America with a former President being charged criminally for obstructing the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” Hutchinson stated. “January 6 is a day that calls for accountability for those responsible.”

Hutchinson continued that Trump should leave his campaign.

“I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy,” Hutchinson said. “Now, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible. The latest indictment reaffirms my earlier call that Donald Trump should step away from the campaign for the good of the country. If not, the voters must choose a different path.”

In a televised interview with The Hill Tuesday afternoon Hutchinson spoke about a “growing resurgent effort against the Trump GOP establishment.”

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday showed Trump holding a 54% lead over the other candidates among the likely Republican primary electorate.