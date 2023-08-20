LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will be on the debate stage this week.

Hutchinson announced that he passed the requirements to qualify for the first Republican National Committee presidential debate on Aug. 23.

“Thank you to everyone that donated for believing that consistent, commonsense, conservative leadership is needed to bring out the best of America,” Hutchinson said.

The RNC stated that to qualify for the debate candidates need to have at least 1% in three national polls or a mix of national and early state polls in “carve out” states, as well as a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states.

Hutchinson stated that he has gotten 43,197 donations from 37,116 unique donors since July 1. He also noted that he has received donations from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and all U.S. territories.

Eight other candidates said they qualify for the debate, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump is expected to not attend the debate.