LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dec. 6 is the final day to vote in runoff elections.

Pulaski County has four runoff elections, all mayoral, for the cities of Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Wrightsville. Voters can check for polling locations on the Secretary of State’s Voterview website.

Polls will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

The candidates are:

Alexander Mayor: Mayor Paul Mitchell, Crystal Herrmann

Jacksonville Mayor: Mayor Bob Johnson, Jeff Elmore

Sherwood Mayor: Mayor Virginia Hillman Young, Council Member Mary Jo Heye-Townsell

Wrightsville Mayor: Mayor Allan Clarence Loring, Derrick Rainey

Mayor elections in Arkansas are non-partisan.

Runoff elections in Arkansas are declared if one candidate has 40% of the votes while another has at least 20% of the votes. If a given candidate has 40% of the vote and no other candidate has at least 20%, then no runoff occurs.

The Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston’s election division office reports that 914,227 votes were cast in the 2022 election or 50.81% of the state’s 1,799,136 registered voters.In Pulaski County, 51.76% of registered voters cast a ballot in the November general election.