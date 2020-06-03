Early voting underway for June 9 Jacksonville Special Election

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (News Release)- Early voting begins Tuesday, June 2, in the Jacksonville City Council Special Election for Ward One, Position One. The special election, originally set for April 14, 2020, was postponed to June 9 due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Voting will take place at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive.

All registered voters eligible to vote in the special election may request an absentee ballot without an authorized excuse for this election.

Absentee ballot applications sent via mail, fax, or email should be sent to:

Voter Registration Department

Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk

401 West Markham Street

Little Rock, Arkansas 72201

In-person absentee ballot requests submitted by the registered voter or by their designated bearer must be made before 5:00 p.m. June 8, 2020. If submitting an absentee application in person, please call the Voter Registration Department at (501) 340-8336 before coming to the office.**

To check voter registration, download forms or for additional questions, registered

voters are encouraged to visit http://www.pulaskiclerk.com/en/services/voteregistration/,

call (501) 340-8336 or email vrcr@pulaskiclerk.com.

IMPORTANT DATES

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Early Voting begins

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive

There is no weekend voting.

Friday, June 5, 2020 Deadline for an Arkansas registered voter to update their address from another Arkansas county to Pulaski County, is before 5:00 p.m.

Monday, June 8, 2020 Last day of Early Voting

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive

Monday, June 8, 2020 Deadline for absentee ballot application forms to be submitted in person by the registered voter or their designated bearer, is before 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Election Day

7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive

**The Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk’s office has extended its temporary operations through June 14, 2020, in accordance with County Judge Barry Hyde’s executive order restricting access to county buildings to the public, including the Pulaski County Courthouse. The Clerk’s office continues to offer limited in-person services from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more details visit www.pulaskiclerk.com.