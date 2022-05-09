PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Early voting has officially kicked off for May elections, and candidates and election officials alike are hoping to see a high turnout at the polls.

May 9th marks the start of early voting, which stretches until the day before Election Day, May 24th. Those registered to vote in Arkansas will be able to vote in person at a number of early voting locations across the state, or through a requested absentee ballot. On election day, however, voters will need to head to their assigned precinct location to vote – why most suggest voting early instead of saving it for Election Day.

Absentee ballots should be dropped off in person the Friday before Election Day or sent in the mail with more than enough time to make sure their received by May 24th.

This year, Arkansas voters will be able to vote in the preferential primaries as well as the judicial general election and the annual May school election. Little Rock voters will also be asked to pitch in on the special election focused on the library system.

Following redistricting some precincts and districts may have changed, so voters are encouraged to check their voter registration card to see what exactly they’re voting for and where to cast their ballot come election day. Voting locations and times differ per county, so make sure to check what’s open and when to vote.

Voters will also need to show a valid photo ID to cast their ballot. Examples include driver’s license, passports, concealed carry license, state university IDs, and work IDs for state government offices.

For more information on early voting, including county locations and ballot guides, visit SoS.Arkansas.gov/Elections or https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.