Early voting in Arkansas begins: What you need to know before heading to the polls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early voting for the 2020 general election kicks off Monday, October 19.

It’s an easy way to avoid a lot of the election day traffic, long lines and stress.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, election officials are hard at work to provide safe and secure voting opportunities for Arkansans.

Early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays during the early voting period.

Both state and local election officials have said voters need to check with their county clerk’s office on specific locations and times.

Have you checked your voter registration information yet? Do you know if it is current and where to go vote?



What to bring:

You will need to show ID to vote in Arkansas. Acceptable forms of ID include: an Arkansas driver’s license; an Arkansas photo identification card; a concealed handgun carry license; a United States passport; an employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited postsecondary education institution in the State of Arkansas; a United States military identification document; a public assistance identification card if the card shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued; a voter verification card.

If you’re voting for the first-time in Arkansas, registered to vote by mail, and didn’t submit a copy of your ID when you registered, you will need to show ID to vote. Acceptable forms include: a driver’s license or non-driver’s license ID; or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot.

The final day to request an absentee ballot is October 27.

To find your polling place, CLICK HERE.