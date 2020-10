LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The election is heading down the final stretch, and the race for the 2nd Congressional District seat in Arkansas is one of the most hotly contested on the ballot.

Political reporter Jay Bir spoke with Republicans Rep. French Hill, Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. John Boozman who were all out in the state Friday campaigning for French as he fights off a challenge from State Senator Joyce Elliot.

Watch the full interview below: