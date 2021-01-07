Democratic Party of Arkansas calls for Congressman Rick Crawford’s resignation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas is calling for Congressman Rick Crawford’s resignation due to his continued support of “conspiracy theories” surrounding the presidential election.

In a release sent Thursday, Michael John Gray called for Governor Asa Hutchinson and Jonelle Fulmer, chair of the Republican Party of Arkansas, to request Crawford resign.

Gray said Crawford’s belief and promotion of conspiracy theories about the presidential election will render the representation Arkansas families have in the First District irrelevant.

“Crawford has spent his last term in a race to the bottom for the sake of relevance with his base, afraid of alienating fringe voters. Our leaders should step up and educate voters on real issues. Instead, Crawford promotes conspiracy theories and encourages people to keep believing in alternate realities,” said Gray. “Leaders lead, rodeo clowns rodeo clown.”

On Wednesday, rioting protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Crawford was the only member of Arkansas’s Congressional delegation who voted to object to the Electoral College results.