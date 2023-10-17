LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Democrat has thrown his hat in the ring to run against Republican Rep. French Hill for the Arkansas second congressional district.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Marcus Jones filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday evening, formalizing his campaign for the slot. Jones retired from the Army on Sept. 30 after 29 years of service.

Jones stated he will file on Nov. 6 at the state capitol to appear on the Arkansas Democratic primary ballot with a public kickoff event on Nov. 9.

Jones, a native Arkansan, was the senior Army advisor to the Arkansas National Guard at Camp Robinson as his final duty assignment.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas where he met his wife of 29 years and has a master’s from Webster University and the U.S. Army War College. They have two children.

“Arkansans want effective public servants who deliver solutions to the problems Central Arkansas families face every day,” Jones said. “Whether it’s a veteran in Heber Springs, a student at UCA, a farmer in White County, or a working single parent in Little Rock, Arkansans want the same things: fair wages, good schools, and healthcare that doesn’t bankrupt you.”

The second congressional district includes Little Rock with parts of Pulaski and Cleburne counties and all of Saline, Faulkner, Conway, White, Perry and Van Buren counties.

Hill was first elected to his seat in 2014 and has served over three presidential administrations.