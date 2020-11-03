Decision 2020: Election Day arrives

(NBC News) Election day has arrived. Polls are now open in what has arguably become the most highly anticipated presidential election in modern history.

Americans will decide if President Trump should keep his job, or whether they’ll sending Joe Biden to the Oval Office instead.

Biden wrapped up his campaign with a star-studded event in Pittsburgh Monday evening, where he focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump,” Biden told supporters.

President Trump, meanwhile, held his tenth Pennsylvania rally in three weeks, where he slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow late ballots to count in Pennsylvania.

“What a ruling. What a ruling. What a horrible thing that they’ve done,” Mr. Trump said.

Biden has pushed back on Mr. Trump’s frequent criticism of mail-in ballots and calls for a winner to be declared on election night, before all votes are counted.

“I don’t care how hard Donald Trump tries. There’s nothing, nothing he can do to stop the people of this nation from voting,” Biden said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/34QvmBW

LATEST POSTS: