LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans looking to make their voices heard should fill out their applications sooner than later now that the registration deadline to vote is one month away.

The deadline to apply for voter registration was originally Sunday, April 24, but because it fell on a weekend, the actual deadline is Monday, April 25.

On May 24, Arkansas will have its preferential primary and nonpartisan general election, with early voting starting May 9.

Registration must be completed no later than 30 days before the election and citizens may register by mail or at the following locations:

County clerk’s office

Arkansas Revenue Office

Public library

Public assistance agency

Disability agency

Military recruitment office

Voter registration drive

Arkansas will have an election runoff in November.