Close race in Congressional District 2 between French Hill, Joyce Elliott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 698 voters in the 2nd Congressional District shows a very close running between GOP U.S. Rep. French Hill and the Democratic challenger, State Sen. Joyce Elliott.

The survey asked:

Q: If the election for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District were being held today, and the candidates were Congressman French Hill, the Republican, and Senator Joyce Elliott, the Democrat, for whom would you vote?

47.5% Congressman French Hill

46% Senator Joyce Elliott

6.5% Don’t know

The last time a democrat held this seat was in 2011 by Vic Snyder.

2nd District voters show that they are also favoring Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the Presidential race.

Q: If the election for President of the United States were being held today, and the candidates were Donald J. Trump, the Republican, Joseph R. Biden, the Democrat, Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian, and Howie Hawkins, the Green Party candidate, for whom would you vote?

45% Donald Trump

49% Joe Biden

1.5% Jo Jorgensen

0.5% Howie Hawkins

1.5% Someone Else

2.5% Don’t know

The survey of 698 likely voters from Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, White, Perry, Conway and Van Buren counties was conducted Sept. 4-9, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.3%.

Read more about the survey conducted HERE.