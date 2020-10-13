Candidates for Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District participate in debate

This livestream of this debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Candidates for Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District will participate in a debate Tuesday morning organized by Arkansas PBS.

About the candidates:

Rep. Bruce Westerman

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District. He took office on January 6, 2015. Westerman previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives, representing District 22 from 2011 to 2015. He became the state’s first Republican House majority leader since the nineteenth century in 2013.

William Hanson

William Hanson (D) is a teacher and lawyer. Hanson was born in Camden, Arkansas. He served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1975. Hanson obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1985 and a J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law in 1988.

Frank Gilbert

Frank Gilbert (L) was previously the mayor of Tull. He also has served as Grant County coroner and president of the Bauxite Education Association. Gilbert is the manager for alarm company Guard Tronic and a minister of Universal Life Church.

The 4th Congressional District is located in southwestern Arkansas.

The district includes Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Drew, Franklin, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Polk, Scott, Sevier, Union, and Yell counties and portions of Crawford, Jefferson, Newton, and Sebastian counties.

