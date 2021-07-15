Campaign says Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised more than $9M for governor’s race

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the “Fox & Friends” television program in New York. Former White House press secretary Sanders is laying the groundwork for a possible run for governor of Arkansas in 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign said Thursday that they have brought in record-breaking contributions for her run at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, though much of it has come from out of state.

The campaign reported taking in $4.2 million in the second quarter of the year. That amount pushes the total for her campaign to $9.1 million, which campaign officials claim is the most money raised for any campaign for Arkansas governor.

According to the campaign’s reporting, $1.5 million of the money raised in the second quarter came from Arkansas donors, which pushed Arkansas-based donations up to $3 million.

The campaign said that in total, it had taken in donations from 9,000 Arkansans.

“I am thankful for the outpouring of support from all across our state,” Sanders said in a release. “It’s clear Arkansans want a leader who will defend our freedom and stand up to the radical left, grow our economy and create jobs, and increase access to quality education and opportunity for a brighter, more prosperous future.”

While the former Press Secretary for former President Donald Trump was quick to comment on her donations from inside the Natural State, the vast majority of donations, both in terms of numbers of donations and amount of money pledge, are coming from outside Arkansas.

The campaign reported a total of 67,000 donations, which means around 58,000 are from out of state, according to the campaign’s own tracking.

The $1.5 million from Arkansas donations for Q2 of this year only accounts for 35.7 percent of the $4.2 million total, and the $3 million for the run of the campaign is an even smaller 33 percent of the $9.1 million total.

Sanders is set to face Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the Republican primary. Currently four candidates – Anthony Bland, Chris Jones, James Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays – have declared they are running for the Democratic nomination.