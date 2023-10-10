LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas attorney general’s office accepted language for a ballot initiative on Tuesday that would exempt certain products from state sales tax if accepted by voters.

The popular name for the ballot initiative is “An Act to Exempt Feminine Hygiene Products and Diapers from Sales and Use Tax.”

The initiative is to remove the sales and tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. If accepted by voters, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, after appearing on the November 2024 ballot.

The initiative was introduced by Arkansas Period Poverty Project, a group working to end the tax for products including tampons and other similar feminine hygiene products, as well as diapers for adults and children.

The attorney general’s office had reject the group’s initial proposal in late September, citing concerns that the proposed ballot title contained ambiguities.

After the September denial, the group stated it would resubmit an updated proposal, which was approved Tuesday.

In a letter Tuesday, AG Tim Griffin noted that his approval did not reflect his view of the initiative’s merits. He did, however, ask the group to make some minor changes dealing with definitions and punctuation, since by law the attorney general is not allowed to make any changes to a submitted ballot initiative.

The next step for the group will be to gather the necessary signatures from voters before it can appear on the ballot.