

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the race for the Arkansas Supreme Court heats up, one candidate is backtracking their campaign flyer.

District Court Judge Chris Carnahan said Thursday he’s ordered his campaign staff to stop sending a mailer that included a photo of Governor Asa Hutchinson with a quote:

“Judge Carnahan has the right work ethic and judicial temperament to be outstanding. I have full confidence in his ability, and I know he will do an exemplary job.”

Slight problem. The quote is missing at least three words: “district court judge.”

The actual quote from 2018 when Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Carnahan to district court judge in Faulkner and Van Buren counties:

“Judge Carnahan has the right work ethic and judicial temperament to be an outstanding district court judge,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I have full confidence in his ability, and I know he will do an exemplary job.”

Robert Steinbuch is a Bowen Law School professor and has worked at the United States Court of Appeals.

“It reads like its a current endorsement and it’s not,” Steinbuch said. “That context, from the center of the quote, was taken out.”

A political spokesperson for Governor Hutchinson said the governor has not endorsed anyone in the race for Supreme Court.

“It’s a bit concerning,” Steinbuch said.

Judge Carnahan said he told his campaign staff late Sunday night to stop sending the flyer and not use anything of the governor moving forward.

Judge Carnahan said the governor has issued two statements about him previously and was using the basis of the comments for the mailer.

It is not an endorsement of my campaign, nor have I said it was,” Judge Carnahan wrote. “It is an appreciation for the opportunity I have had as an attorney be appointed Circuit Judge, District Judge, and twice as Special Associate Justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court by Governor Hutchinson.”

Judge Carnahan said he could not remember if he approved the flyer, but he ordered his campaign to stop using the mailer.

“These paid lobbyists/consultants, to be clear, run these campaigns and I suspect many times send out fliers without running them by the candidates,” Steinbuch said.

Carnahan released a statement saying:

In the proclamation issued by the Governor to appoint me Judge in 2018 it said:

“Judge Carnahan has the right work ethic and judicial temperament to be an outstanding district court judge. I have full confidence in his ability, and I know that he will do an exemplary job.”

In the 2016 proclamation issued by Governor Hutchinson wherein he appointed myself and two others to Circuit Judgeships it stated:

“These are experienced and hardworking individuals, each of whom are more than qualified on their respective appointment. There’s no doubt in my mind that our state and justice system will benefit from their service and leadership on the bench.”

These two statements were used as the basis for the mailer.

It is not an endorsement of my campaign, nor have I said it was.

However, it is an appreciation for the opportunity I have had as an attorney be appointed Circuit Judge, District Judge, and twice as Special Associate Justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court by Governor Hutchinson.