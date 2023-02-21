LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legislation proposed Tuesday would place a “Monument to the Unborn” on the Arkansas Capitol grounds.

Senate Bill 307 calls for a monument “on the State Capitol grounds commemorating unborn children aborted during the era of Roe v. Wade.” The monument would be financed by gifts, grants and donations.

According to the legislation’s terms, no state funds would be used to create or install the monument.

The bill states that responsibility for locating the monument would fall to the Secretary of State. The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission will oversee the selection of an artist and the monument’s design by the proposed legislation’s terms, with final approval by the Secretary of State.

The bill also allows the Attorney General to defend it from any legal challenges or appoint a private law firm to defend the monument.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kim Hammer (R-Benton).