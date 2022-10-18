CONWAY, Ark. – Republican and Democratic secretary of state candidates met to debate the security of Arkansas elections and related issues.

Secretary of state candidates Anna Beth Gorman, Democratic candidate, and John Thurston, Republican and incumbent candidate faced off at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arkansas PBS in Conway on election security and how they would protect Arkansas’ elections.

Thurston said he disagrees with drastically opening the voting process, adding that he believes it is unethical for a secretary of state to be an advocate for increased voter turnout.

He also said voting during the previous election season was secure.

“I can say here in Arkansas, during record turnout, a pandemic no doubt, we had probably the safest and most secure elections in the country,” Thurston said.

Alternatively, Gorman argued that making voting more accessible was the best way to go and allowing online voter registration was a must.

“As Secretary of State, I’m going to work hard to ensure all Arkansans are participating in the process,” she said. “We have the lowest turnout rate in the country.”

Gorman added that she also thought it was important to push for more women and minority representation at the polls.

Debates are happening all week. The debate for those running for attorney general is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday and the debate for governor candidates will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Arkansas general election is Nov. 8; early voting begins Oct. 24.