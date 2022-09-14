LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Secretary of State has declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient.”

The decision from Secretary of State John Thurston came in response to a request from the Arkansas Supreme Court, which had asked his office for a declaration as it hears a lawsuit brought by recreational marijuana supporters after the ballot question was denied by the state Board of Electors.

The Board of Electors is a function of the Secretary of State’s office.

This is likely not the final step in the ongoing attempt to put the issue of recreational marijuana on the November ballot.

“We believe it’s just a formality and the court will still meet and deliberate,” Secretary of State spokesperson Kevin Niehaus said.

On Aug. 4, Responsible Growth Arkansas brought a suit to the Arkansas Supreme Court after the Board of Electors denied the recreational marijuana ballot question at its Aug. 3 meeting.

The board cited no reference to THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in the proposed ballot question as the reason for rejecting the proposal.

On Aug. 10, the court instructed the Secretary of State to place the recreational marijuana measure on the ballot in order to meet printing deadlines. It remains to be determined if votes for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot will be counted.